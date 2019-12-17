Liverpool FC to land 19-year-old League One defender – report

Liverpool FC look set to win the race to sign Coventry City full-back Sam McCallum, according to a report

By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 December 2019, 08:45 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC look set to win the race to sign Coventry City defender Sam McCallum, according to a report in England.

Website 90min is reporting that the Reds are closing in on the signing of the 19-year-old defender ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Liverpool FC are set to steal a march on their Premier League rivals by landing the teenage defender.

According to the same story, the Reds are poised to sign McCallum before loaning the promising left-back to Coventry for the remainder of the season.

90min go on to claim that Manchester City, ​Chelsea FC and ​Leicester City are three of 20 clubs that have been scouting the League One star.

The story adds that Liverpool FC have moved ahead of Leicester in the pecking order despite McCallum coming through Jamie Vardy’s V9 Academy.

Liverpool FC are sitting 10 points clear of Leicester in the Premier League title race after Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Watford.

The Reds will take on Brendan Rodgers’ side in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Liverpool FC haven’t lost a Premier League game so far this season after an incredible run of 16 victories and one draw.

The Merseyside outfit are bidding to win the Premier League title for the first time this season.

