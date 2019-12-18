Liverpool FC eye 21-year-old German goalkeeper in League Two – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Swindon Town’s Steven Benda ahead of a potential swoop to sign the young German goalkeeper, according to a report in England.

Website Football League World is reporting that the Reds are interested in the 21-year-old after his impressive performances during his loan spell at Swindon Town.

The same article states that the German goalkeeper has been earning rave reviews for Swindon Town to attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

According to the same story, Premier League leaders Liverpool FC are heading up interest but promoted side Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the Swindon shot-stopper.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC and Villa are expected to continue to send scouts to watch Benda perform for the Robins in England’s third tier.

Football League World claim that neither top-flight club are likely to make an offer for Benda in January transfer window. Instead, they are set to keep scouting the German goalkeeper for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool FC are sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following an unbeaten start to the season for Klopp’s side.

The Reds will take on second-placed Leicester City in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip