Liverpool FC eye 21-year-old German goalkeeper in League Two – report

Liverpool FC are looking at Swindon Town's Steven Benda as a potential signing, according to a report in England

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 18 December 2019, 07:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are keeping tabs on Swindon Town’s Steven Benda ahead of a potential swoop to sign the young German goalkeeper, according to a report in England.

Website Football League World is reporting that the Reds are interested in the 21-year-old after his impressive performances during his loan spell at Swindon Town.

The same article states that the German goalkeeper has been earning rave reviews for Swindon Town to attract interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

According to the same story, Premier League leaders Liverpool FC are heading up interest but promoted side Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the Swindon shot-stopper.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool FC and Villa are expected to continue to send scouts to watch Benda perform for the Robins in England’s third tier.

Football League World claim that neither top-flight club are likely to make an offer for Benda in January transfer window. Instead, they are set to keep scouting the German goalkeeper for the remainder of the campaign.

Liverpool FC are sitting 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table following an unbeaten start to the season for Klopp’s side.

The Reds will take on second-placed Leicester City in their next Premier League game at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Owen Hargreaves
BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp suggests 26-year-old is not good enough for Chelsea FC
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United
Frank Lampard
Alan Shearer identifies two areas where Chelsea FC need signings
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Kieran Tierney
Photo: Kieran Tierney delivers latest update for Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network