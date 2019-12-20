New Liverpool FC signing targets Premier League, Champions League titles

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Takumi Minamino has targeted winning the Premier League and the Champions League after the Red Bull Salzburg star agreed to move to Liverpool FC on 1 January.

The Red Bull Salzburg midfielder underwent a medical at Melwood training ground on Wednesday ahead of a move to the Premier League leaders next month.

The Premier League leaders are set to sign the Japan international after activating the £7.25m release clause in his current contract.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be eager to add more depth to his squad after the Reds were left stretched by their participation in the Club World Cup and the League Cup in successive days.

Speaking to Liverpool FC’s website after putting pen to paper on a deal with the Premier League club, Minamino said:

“It has been a dream, my dream to become a Liverpool player. And I’m so excited that the moment has come true.

“To play in the Premier League was one of my targets. I think this is the top-class league in the world; I was thinking if my career as a footballer progressed smoothly, someday I would be able to play in the Premier League.

“But I never thought I would be able to play in this team and I’m really happy about it. I’m looking forward to it.”

“From those games I learned this team has such a high level of technique and intensity,” he added.

“Their football is of such a high level and I did feel that they were the champions of the Champions League. Feeling that, it makes me feel even happier that I can play in this team. I’m really happy to be part of that team.

“My target is to win the Premier League and the Champions League, and to make good contributions to the team.”

The Reds faced Minamino twice in the Champions League group stage this season after Liverpool FC finished ahead Napoli, Red Bull Salzburg and Club Brugge.

The Japanese midfielder found the net in Salzburg’s 4-3 loss to the Champions League holders at Anfield.

Minamino has scored nine goals and provided 11 assists in 22 appearances for Salzburg this season.

Liverpool FC are sitting 10 points clear of Leicester City in the Premier League title race.

The Reds will take on Brazilian club Flamengo in the Club World Cup final on Saturday evening.

MORE: Latest Liverpool FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip