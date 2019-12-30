Liverpool FC keeping tabs on 21-year-old Ligue 1 striker – report

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Liverpool FC are interested in a potential swoop to sign Lille forward Victor Osimhen, according to a report in England.

The Daily Express is reporting that the Premier League leaders are keeping tabs on the Nigeria international ahead of the January transfer window.

The same article states that Jurgen Klopp is ready to firm up the club’s interest in the 21-year-old after the Reds boss received some detailed scouting reports following his 12-goal return this term.

According to the same story, the Reds are eager to bolster their attack ahead of the second half of the Premier League season with the top-flight crown up for grabs.

The report goes on to reveal that a number of Premier League clubs have scouted Osimhen this season so the Reds could face competition for the Lille striker.

The Daily Express go on to add that Liverpool FC are unlikely to add Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho.

Liverpool FC have already reached an agreement to sign Japan international Takumi Minamino in a £7.75m deal from Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg next month.

The Reds are sitting at the top of the Premier League table with a significant lead following their impressive start to the 2019-20 top-flight campaign.

Liverpool FC – who host Sheffield United on 2 January – won the Champions League title last term.

