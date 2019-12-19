Chris Sutton predicts Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid

Chris Sutton looks ahead to Liverpool FC's clash with Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Thursday 19 December 2019, 04:30 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Chris Sutton has warned Liverpool FC that they’ll face a “tough” tie when they come up against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16 – but he is expecting them to progress.

The Reds are the defending champions in Europe’s elite club competition after having won the title last season as Jurgen Klopp led them to their first major trophy since his appointment at Anfield.

Liverpool FC have made a sensational start to the new season, with the Reds currently 10 points clear at the top of the Premier League table after having won 16 of their 17 games in the top flight.

The Merseyside outfit will take on Atletico Madrid away from home in the first leg of the last 16 tie on 18 February, before the return leg at Anfield on 11 March.

Despite facing a testing encounter, Sutton is backing Liverpool FC to progress through and book their place in the quarter-finals.

Asked to give his prediction for the tie over two legs, Sutton told the Daily Mail: “Tough tie for Liverpool but they are still the team to beat.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a trip to the King Power Stadium to take on second-placed Leicester City.

The Reds are aiming to try and win the Premier League title this term after having finished second and just a point behind Manchester City last season.

