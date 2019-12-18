Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid

Stan Collymore is expecting Liverpool FC to beat Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last 16

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Wednesday 18 December 2019, 05:00 UK
Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Stan Collymore is confident that Liverpool FC will knock out Atletico Madrid to progress through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Reds have been pitted against the Spanish side after the draw for the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition was made on Monday.

Liverpool FC will travel to Spain for the first leg of the clash on 18 February 2020, before the return leg at Anfield on 11 March.

The Merseyside outfit are defending their Champions League title this season after having beaten Spurs in the final last term to win their first major trophy under Jurgen Klopp.

Collymore feels that Liverpool FC will be full of confidence heading into the tie and he is fully expecting to see the Reds progress through to the quarter-finals next year.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Star, Collymore said: “Liverpool can go with a swagger and a cockiness, confident they know how to go to difficult places and score an away goal.

“I have no concerns about Liverpool going to a difficult place to get goals and scoring, and then having a magical night back at Anfield.

“They’ll go through, and can defend their title.”

Liverpool FC are flying high at the top of the Premier League table after a sensational start to the new season under Klopp.

The Reds have won 16 of their 17 games to open up a 10-point lead over second-placed Leicester City in the race for the title.

Liverpool FC will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City in their next Premier League game on Boxing Day.

