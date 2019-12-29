Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC to ease to a 3-2 win over Wolves at Anfield on Sunday evening.

The Reds will be looking to extend their lead to 13 points over second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League title race after the Foxes were 2-1 winners at West Ham United on Saturday evening.

Liverpool FC haven’t lost a Premier League game so far this season following an impressive 4-0 victory over Leicester in their most recent Premier League clash at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Wolves did the Premier League leaders a favour on Friday night thanks to a 3-2 comeback win against defending champions Manchester City at Molineux Stadium.

Pep Guardiola’s side are 14 points behind the league leaders ahead of their clash against promoted side Sheffield United in Sunday’s late kick off.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Liverpool FC edge to an entertaining win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“Wolves are a good side and always do well against top six teams. It is easy to say this with the Manchester City result, but you must have a different mentality at Anfield,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“They are brave on the ball and Adama Traore at the moment is unreal. They must have been working behind the scenes with him – if they get the final ball right they have got a real player.

“He is a speed merchant, but when you are a forward, you are concentrating on finishing, but have to adapt the delivery. Raul Jimenez and Diogo Jota are decent, combined with a clever midfield to counterattack.

“It will be more of a test than what Leicester was. Liverpool are just gliding along, Mohamed Salah been slightly off, and they haven’t been so glamorous to watch. Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have dipped at times, yet Mane has been the best player of the season alongside Kevin De Bruyne.

“You always have the danger of the front three and the Liverpool midfield is strong too. Their performance at Leicester was breathtaking, but they are at ease with themselves and the 13-point gap they currently hold. It will be another high-scoring affair.”

Liverpool FC have a good record against Wolves having lost just one of their last 10 games against Sunday’s opposition. The Reds have won seven times against the midlands outfit.

The Reds have scored 12 times and have conceded one goal in their last five meetings with Wolves.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in 35 Premier League games since their 2-1 loss to Manchester City on 2 January.

