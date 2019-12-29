Mark Lawerenson states his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Mark Lawrenson is confident that Liverpool FC will ease to a 2-0 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds don’t appear to be struggling with fatigue despite their participation in the Club World Cup in Qatar earlier this month.

The newly-crowned world club champions were impressive 4-0 winners against second-placed Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

Liverpool FC eased to a resounding win against the Foxes courtesy of goals Roberto Firmino, James Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp’s men are 13 points ahead of Leicester in the title race following a return of 17 victories in 18 games.

Wolves were 3-2 winners against defending champions Manchester City on Friday night to lay down a marker in the top-four race.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side moved to within two points of fourth-placed Chelsea FC thanks to their win against the Citizens.

However, former Liverpool FC defender Lawrenson is backing the Reds to secure a 2-0 win against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

“The number of chances Liverpool have created in the first five minutes of their past two league games is just frightening,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“What Jurgen Klopp’s side are doing slightly differently now is they keep hitting these long balls, from Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk, and they are so accurate.

“It is so difficult for teams to try to stop them, because they don’t really know what is coming.

“It just means Liverpool keep getting behind defences, and not just from interplay in the opposition half – they can hurt you from distance now too.

“That is what whoever they are up against has to contend with, and I think they will cause real problems for Wolves – who will have had a day’s less rest than them before playing it too.”

Liverpool FC have the best home record in the Premier League this season following nine successive victories.

Wolves have won three of their nine away fixtures and have drawn five times on the road.

Liverpool FC have won the Champions League, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup in 2019.

