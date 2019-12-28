Michael Owen reveals his prediction for Liverpool FC v Wolves

Michael Owen looks ahead to Liverpool FC's home clash with Wolves on Sunday afternoon

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 28 December 2019, 05:00 UK
Michael Owen
England legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to continue their march towards the Premier League title by beating Wolves at Anfield on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game fresh from their dominant and impressive 4-0 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

That victory allowed Liverpool FC to open up a 13-point lead at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand as Jurgen Klopp’s men underlined their status as the firm favourites to win the title this term.

Liverpool FC will now switch their attentions towards preparing for their home clash against Wolves on Merseyside on Sunday afternoon as they look to continue their fine start to the campaign.

Former Reds striker Owen is backing Liverpool FC to claim all three points – but he is also tipping Wolves to find the net at Anfield this weekend.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Liverpool’s extraordinary season shows no sign of abating and their outstanding display against Leicester at the King Power on Boxing Night really was the stuff of champions.

“Wolves are next up for the league leaders and, at the time of writing, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side had yet to entertain Manchester City in their first post Christmas fixture.

“Whatever the result at Molineux the Reds are taken to march on at the top of the division at Anfield from what promises to be another hugely entertaining clash.”

Liverpool FC will take on Sheffield United at Anfield in their first game of 2020 after Sunday’s clash.

The Reds have won 17 of their 18 games in the Premier League so far this season to leave them as the firm favourites to win the Premier League title this term.

