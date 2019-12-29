Trent Alexander-Arnold previews Liverpool FC v Wolves

Jurgen Klopp (Photo: New Balance)

Trent Alexander-Arnold has told his Liverpool FC team-mates to focus on the task at hand when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

The Reds head into the game looking to sign off for 2019 with a home victory following a stunning start to the current season under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool FC are currently flying high at the top of the table and they are 13 points clear of nearest challengers Leicester City with a game in hand.

Alexander-Arnold produced an incredible performance with a goal and two assists as he helped to inspire Liverpool FC to a 4-0 win against Leicester on Boxing Day.

The Reds have won 17 of their 18 Premier League games this season and they are the clear favourites to win the title this season.

However, Alexander-Arnold has insisted that the Merseyside outfit will not take the threat posed by Wolves lightly as they prepare to welcome them to Anfield on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Liverpool FC’s website, Alexander-Arnold said: “We’re really proud of what we’ve done.

“But we’re here to make sure that we’re focussed on the game and make sure that we don’t get caught up in our own hype and keep our momentum going by winning the game [against Wolves].

“We’ll try and replicate the game yesterday [at Leicester City] if possible and go out in style like that.

“A clean sheet, a couple of goals and a good performance is what everyone is wishing for.

“You don’t always get what you want but we can work as hard as we can to try and get that. That’s what we’ll do.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with their first game of 2020 when they take on Sheffield United on Thursday 2 January.

The Reds will then face Everton at home in the third round of the FA Cup on 5 January.

