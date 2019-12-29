Jamie Carragher reacts to Liverpool FC’s 1-0 win over Wolves

Ex-Liverpool FC defender Jamie Carragher (Photo: Sky Sports)

Jamie Carragher picked out Trent Alexander-Arnold as his man of the match as Liverpool FC sealed a 1-0 win over Wolves in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Reds headed into the game looking to continue their fine start to the Premier League season and maintain their spot at the top of the table.

Liverpool FC took the lead in the 42nd minute through Sadio Mane’s strike. The goal was initially ruled out for an alleged handball by Adam Lallana, but the decision was overturned by VAR.

Wolves thought they had equalised shortly after but Neto’s goal was ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside against Jonny.

Liverpool FC held on to claim all three points and take another step towards the Premier League title.

And former Reds defender Carragher picked out Alexander-Arnold as his man of the match.

“I don’t think it’s been a game that’s been full of great quality. Both teams were not at their best,” said Carragher, speaking during Sky Sports‘ coverage of the game.

“He [Alexander-Arnold] is the one, who when he’s had time on the ball, has shown real quality in his delivery and has been a major threat going forward.

“We will still all say the same thing – that he can still improve defensively and he was fortunate to get away with it a couple of times today.”

The 21-year-old Alexander-Arnold has been earning lots of praise for his solid performances this season, with the England international having scored two goals and made eight assists in 18 Premier League games so far this term.

The win leaves Liverpool FC 13 points clear of second-placed Leicester City at the top of the Premier League table with a game in hand.

The Merseyside outfit will return to Premier League action on 2 January when they host Sheffield United at Anfield in their first game of the new year.

After that, they will take on Everton in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday 5 January.

