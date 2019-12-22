Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp: What I really think about Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp has hailed Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

The Reds are leading the way in the Premier League title race with a huge cushion at the top of the table ahead of Leicester City and Manchester City.

The defending Premier League champions are in third spot and behind both Liverpool FC and Leicester in pursuit of a third successive title.

Liverpool FC and Manchester City have seen their rivalry intensify over the past few seasons as Klopp’s men pushed the Citizen in last season’s title race.

The Reds were 5-2 aggregate winners against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals in 2017 as Klopp got the better of his adversary in Europe.

Klopp has received plenty of plaudits for Liverpool FC’s Champions League triumph last term after the Merseyside outfit won the competition for the sixth time.

Liverpool FC are unbeaten in the Premier League after 17 rounds of fixtures thanks to a series of big victories over their traditional rivals, including a 3-1 win over Manchester City at Anfield last month.

Klopp, though, rates Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

“I’m lucky that I can say that my teams were at least close to his teams because I’ve said a lot of times, I think he is the best manager in the world,” Klopp said, as quoted by Sky Sports.

“What he is doing with his team is incredible. The way they play, I really like to watch.

“Pep and I, we are different, so our teams mirror our character. He is much finer than I am as a person so he is the gentleman and I look how I look on the touchline. Probably a bit more intense maybe.

“There’s no rivalry left or right of football. We respect each other lots but on the pitch we want to beat them, that’s normal.

“At the end of the season in most of the seasons he has still won the league. In Germany always, and in England so far as well. That’s how it is but I can easily live with that because I have no problem with being second even when I want to be first.”

Liverpool FC will return to Premier League action with a clash against Leicester on Boxing Day.

