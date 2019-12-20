Michael Owen states his prediction for Man City v Leicester City

Former Liverpool FC striker Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City at The Etihad on Saturday

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 20 December 2019, 06:00 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City in a high-scoring game at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Citizens were 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Emirates last weekend thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling.

Leicester, on the other hand, dropped two points in a 1-1 draw with Norwich City at the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will remain in second place irrespective of Saturday’s clash courtesy of their four-point cushion over the defending champions.

However, Brendan Rodgers’ side can ill-afford to drop more points in the title race given Liverpool FC’s 10-point cushion at the top of the table.

Manchester City will be eager to reduce Liverpool FC’s lead over the defending champions to 11 points, with Jurgen Klopp’s side not in action this weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester in a game with lots of goals at The Etihad on Saturday.

“Leicester’s eight-game winning league run came to a halt against Norwich at the King Power on Saturday, and I think the champions will follow up their impressive win at Arsenal on Sunday when third entertain second at the Etihad,” Owen told BetVictor.

“Kevin de Bruyne’s display at the Emirates was world class – irrespective of the current form and confidence of the opposition – and his continued fitness will be paramount for Pep Guardiola’s side as they chase silverware on four fronts in the second half of the season.”

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Leicester at The Etihad last season after Vincent Kompany scored a long-range winner to help the Citizens edge ahead of Liverpool FC in the title race.

However, Leicester did manage to beat the Premier League champions at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Citizens have only won three of their last six Premier League games.

