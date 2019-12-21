BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v Leicester

Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 home win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Citizens head into the game looking to build on their impressive 3-0 victory at Arsenal last weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s men currently third in the Premier League table.

Manchester City have endured something of a stuttering start to the new season by their high standards, with the Citizens having lost four of their 17 games in the top flight this term.

Leicester City have been in fine form this season and they currently find themselves four points ahead of Manchester City in second place in the table.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a comfortable home win over the Foxes at the Etihad this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United exposed Manchester City’s defensive flaws with their fast counter-attacks that helped them win the derby at the start of December.

“Can Leicester do the same? Well, United had Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James running at City – with the Foxes, it is really just Jamie Vardy who does that.

“In any case, Manchester City will surely be ready for that approach this time, and I am expecting them to win.

“If that happens, that is the end of Leicester’s title hopes, and it would take the heat off Liverpool ahead of their trip to King Power Stadium on 26 December.

“I think the leaders would also be happy if this game ended in a draw – only a Foxes win would give the Reds some cause for concern.”

Manchester City are currently 14 points behind leaders Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Citizens can close the gap to 11 points if they beat Leicester City this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds side not in action this weekend.

Manchester City will take on derby rivals Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals in January.

