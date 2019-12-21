BBC Sport pundit states his prediction for Man City v Leicester

Mark Lawrenson looks ahead to Man City's home clash with Leicester City on Saturday night

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 21 December 2019, 04:30 UK
Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola (Photo: The Sport Review)

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a 2-0 home win against Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Citizens head into the game looking to build on their impressive 3-0 victory at Arsenal last weekend, with Pep Guardiola’s men currently third in the Premier League table.

Manchester City have endured something of a stuttering start to the new season by their high standards, with the Citizens having lost four of their 17 games in the top flight this term.

Leicester City have been in fine form this season and they currently find themselves four points ahead of Manchester City in second place in the table.

However, former Liverpool FC star Lawrenson is backing Manchester City to claim a comfortable home win over the Foxes at the Etihad this weekend.

Writing in his column for BBC Sport, Lawrenson said: “Manchester United exposed Manchester City’s defensive flaws with their fast counter-attacks that helped them win the derby at the start of December.

“Can Leicester do the same? Well, United had Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Daniel James running at City – with the Foxes, it is really just Jamie Vardy who does that.

“In any case, Manchester City will surely be ready for that approach this time, and I am expecting them to win.

“If that happens, that is the end of Leicester’s title hopes, and it would take the heat off Liverpool ahead of their trip to King Power Stadium on 26 December.

“I think the leaders would also be happy if this game ended in a draw – only a Foxes win would give the Reds some cause for concern.”

Manchester City are currently 14 points behind leaders Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s round of fixtures.

The Citizens can close the gap to 11 points if they beat Leicester City this weekend, with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds side not in action this weekend.

Manchester City will take on derby rivals Manchester United in the League Cup semi-finals in January.

MORE: Latest Manchester City news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker sends message to Marcus Rashford during Man United’s 3-0 win
Virgil van Dijk
Jurgen Klopp gives latest Liverpool FC injury update on Virgil van Dijk
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger reveals his reaction to Unai Emery’s sacking by Arsenal
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker gives verdict on Liverpool FC without Virgil van Dijk
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network