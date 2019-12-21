‘Intriguing’: Sky Sports pundit states his prediction for Man City v Leicester

Arsenal legend Charlie Nicholas (Photo: Sky Sports)

Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester City to beat Leicester City at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Leicester lost ground on Premier League leaders Liverpool FC after Brendan Rodgers’ side rescued a 1-1 draw with promoted side Norwich City at the King Power Stadium last weekend.

The Citizens were resounding 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Emirates last weekend thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling in the first half in north London.

Manchester City are four points adrift of second-placed Leicester and 14 points behind Liverpool FC as things stand.

Pep Guardiola’s side have the chance to move to within 11 points of the Premier League leaders if they beat Leicester as the Reds aren’t in action this weekend.

Sky Sports pundit Nicholas is backing Manchester City to secure a 3-1 win against Leicester at The Etihad on Saturday afternoon.

“We have a belting game here. Liverpool must be thinking they cannot lose here, but these two will believe the Premier League title race is not over,” Nicholas told Sky Sports.

“This is the really interesting game for Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester. They have the capability of going there and winning while playing an attractive match at the same time.

“Everyone is saying Mikel Arteta will be going, and then Pep Guardiola could leave in the not too distant future, but who would be in line for the Manchester City job? Rodgers could be in that pipeline because of way Man City play.

“I do not think Man City have given up, but they cannot talk about the title challenge as it is of no relevance to them right now. If they can beat Leicester and reduce the gap to 11 points with Liverpool still to play their game in hand, it will be intriguing.

“If Liverpool then go to Leicester and lose, that gap then goes down to eight points and suddenly the difference is very similar to what it was last season.

“What do these teams have to lose? I think Man City will finish in top two and Leicester will end up third. This is the ultimate test for Rodgers as he will want to play and showcase his style more so than normal.

“I genuinely think, with what we saw Man City do to Arsenal, they may have got the fire back in their belly.”

Manchester City were 1-0 winners against Leicester at The Etihad back in May when Vincent Kompany’s wonder-goal helped the Citizens secure a crucial three points in their march towards the Premier League title.

The Citizens have only managed to win two of their last five games against Leicester, losing 2-1 to the Foxes in the return fixture at the King Power Stadium last term.

Manchester City are looking to win the Premier League title for a third successive season this term.

