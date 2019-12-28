Michael Owen predicts Man City v Sheffield United

Liverpool FC legend Michael Owen (Photo: BT Sport)

Michael Owen is backing Manchester City to claim a victory at home to Sheffield United in their Premier League clash on Sunday.

The Citizens are aiming to do their best to keep up with runaway Premier League leaders Liverpool FC by beating the Blades at The Etihad this weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men will be keen to do what they can to keep up the pressure on Liverpool FC at the top of the table, with Jurgen Klopp’s men the heavy favourites to win the title this season as things stand.

Sheffield United head into the game on the back of their 1-1 draw at home to Watford on Boxing Day and just three points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC after a brilliant start to the campaign.

However, former England and Manchester United striker Owen is backing the Citizens to claim all three points when they host the Blades at The Etihad on Sunday afternoon.

Writing in his column for BetVictor, Owen said: “Manchester City are bidding to do what no other side in the Premier League has done so far this season and beat Sheffield United on home soil.

“The Blades proud unbeaten away record is set to fall at the Etihad, but the fact that they proudly sit sixth in the table, ahead of the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal, shows what a fantastic job all at Bramall Lane have done in the first half of the season.

“With a trip to Anfield to come over New Year, however, things are going to get more difficult for the Blades.

“If they are still unbeaten on the road in a week’s time, having played, arguably, the two best sides in Europe, then it really will be a remarkable achievement.”

Manchester City will be aiming to progress in the Champions League this season with the Premier League title seemingly out of reach already.

The Citizens will take on Real Madrid in the last 16 of Europe’s elite club competition, starting in February.

