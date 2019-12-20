Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Erling Haaland and Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits Man United are interested in signing RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 20 December 2019, 04:15 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils have been touted as a possible destination for the young striker following his good form for RB Salzburg this season.

Haaland, 19, has scored 16 league goals for Salzburg this season and he has also netted eight times in the Champions League, notching up one assist in Europe’s elite club competition.

His fine form is believed to have attracted the interest of a number of Europe’s top clubs as the January transfer window draws nearer.

Now, Solskjaer has revealed that he is keen admirer of the Norway international as Manchester United ponder some new recruits in January.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “He is a player I like.

“We are looking for good players all the time. Erling has had a good development, so he has to develop further wherever he decides.

“I don’t need to talk so much about him, but we as a team always look for players who can complement the others we have, and then we see what we end up with.”

Manchester United are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks as they look to add to their squad in the new year.

Solskjaer’s side were active in the summer as they brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The Red Devils, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table, will travel to Watford in their next top-flight game on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Marcus Rashford
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC need to sign ‘little magician’
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC keen on signing 23-year-old Germany striker – report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Frank Lampard
Journalist delivers latest update on Chelsea FC and Wilfried Zaha
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United close in on £76m deal to sign Erling Haaland – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker gives verdict on Liverpool FC without Virgil van Dijk
Lucas Torreira
Arsenal have clear transfer stance on Lucas Torreira – report
ScoopDragon Football News Network