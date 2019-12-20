Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Erling Haaland and Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Manchester United are interested in signing Erling Haaland.

The Red Devils have been touted as a possible destination for the young striker following his good form for RB Salzburg this season.

Haaland, 19, has scored 16 league goals for Salzburg this season and he has also netted eight times in the Champions League, notching up one assist in Europe’s elite club competition.

His fine form is believed to have attracted the interest of a number of Europe’s top clubs as the January transfer window draws nearer.

Now, Solskjaer has revealed that he is keen admirer of the Norway international as Manchester United ponder some new recruits in January.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Solskjaer said: “He is a player I like.

“We are looking for good players all the time. Erling has had a good development, so he has to develop further wherever he decides.

“I don’t need to talk so much about him, but we as a team always look for players who can complement the others we have, and then we see what we end up with.”

Manchester United are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks as they look to add to their squad in the new year.

Solskjaer’s side were active in the summer as they brought in Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James.

The Red Devils, who are currently sixth in the Premier League table, will travel to Watford in their next top-flight game on Sunday afternoon.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip