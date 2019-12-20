Gary Lineker sends message to Marcus Rashford during Man United’s 3-0 win

Gary Lineker pays tribute to Marcus Rashford after Man United's 3-0 win over Colchester United

Social Spy
By Social Spy Friday 20 December 2019, 05:15 UK
Gary Lineker
England legend Gary Lineker (Photo: BT Sport)

Gary Lineker took to social media to heap praise on Marcus Rashford after his fine goal in Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Colchester United in the League Cup on Wednesday night.

After a goalless first half in the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford, Rashford cut in from the left and fired home a brilliant strike for the opener.

Ryan Jackson’s own-goal put Manchester United in control, before Anthony Martial added a third for the home side to book their place in the semi-finals.

After Rashford broke the deadlock, Lineker took to social media to praise the England international for his fine goal.

Posting on Twitter after the opener, Lineker wrote: “Some goal from @MarcusRashford 👌🏻👌🏻.”

Manchester United will take on Manchester City over two legs in the League Cup semi-finals in January.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils are now preparing for a busy festive period in the Premier League, with Manchester United taking on Watford away from home on Sunday.

After that, they will play Newcastle, Burnley and Arsenal during a hectic schedule.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race for Champions League qualification as things stand.

