‘I am not going to push him’: Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Pogba

Man United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he won't rush Paul Pogba back into the Red Devils team

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Saturday 21 December 2019, 07:30 UK
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he won’t risk Paul Pogba suffering a further setback by rushing the Manchester United midfielder back into the first team.

The France international has been sidelined with an ankle problem since a 1-1 draw with Arsenal at Old Trafford back in September.

Pogba has spent time in the USA during his rehabilitation from injury, although there has been criticism of some of his off-field activities.

The 26-year-old was close to a return to the Manchester United team this week before he succumbed to an illness to rule out an appearance against Colchester United in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Manchester United will make the trip to 20th-placed Watford at Vicarage Road on Sunday as the Red Devils look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Speaking at his pre-match media conference ahead of Manchester United’s trip to Watford, Solskjaer said:

“When he comes back, he has to play well with a smile on his face and do what he did a year ago.

“We have one of the best players in the world when he is fit and playing well.

“I hope he will play before the end of the year but I am not going to push him. I can’t risk any setbacks or injuries.”

Manchester United signed Pogba in an £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner got his hands on the League Cup and the Europa League trophy in his first season back at Manchester United.

Pogba hasn’t won any silverware in the last two and a half seasons at Manchester United.

The France star has made two assists in five Premier League games this term.

