Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay (Photo: Adidas)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Scott McTominay suffered a knee injury during Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

The Scotland international made his mark in the Premier League clash with a couple of combative challenges in the first half, including one tackle on Sean Longstaff.

McTominay won two aerials duals and completed two successful tackles before the defensive midfielder was replaced by Paul Pogba at half-time.

The 23-year-old has been a key player for Solskjaer in the heart of the Manchester United midfield so far this season, scoring three goals and making an assist.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Old Trafford about McTominay’s injury, Solskjaer confirmed the Scottish midfielder had suffered suspected knee ligament damage.

“He’s done his ligament in his knee, probably. We don’t know how bad it is, so let’s see,” Solskjaer said.

“The boy has got the biggest heart of the lot. He played until half-time but we know when they stiffen up after. We’ll have to find out tomorrow, how he is.

“You see the attitude of the kid, of everyone, in the beginning of the game. I’m not sure if he’ll be ready for Saturday [against Burnley]. Probably not, but we’ve seen him recover before.”

Matty Longstaff broke the deadlock in the 17th minute before Anthony Martial levelled 14 minutes later at Old Trafford on Boxing Day,

Teenager Mason Greenwood edged the Red Devils into a narrow lead before Marcus Rashford made it 3-1 before the stroke of half-time.

Martial scored his second goal of the Premier League fixture in 51st minute to end the top-flight clash as a contest.

Manchester United are in seventh place and four points behind Chelsea FC, who occupy fourth spot in the table.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place in the top-flight table last season.

