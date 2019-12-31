‘Found his feet’: BBC Sport pundit highlights Man United star’s improvement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Harry Maguire has finally started to turn a corner at Manchester United following his big-money summer move, according to BBC Sport pundit Garth Crooks.

The England international helped Manchester United to record successive Premier League victories over the festive fixtures to bolster their hopes of a top-four finish.

Manchester United were 4-1 winners against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day thanks to goals from Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood.

Martial and Greenwood were on the score-sheet again in a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday night as Maguire marshalled the Manchester United defence to a first clean sheet in 14 games.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer handed Maguire the captain’s armband earlier this term and the summer signing has thrived in the role.

Former Spurs striker Crooks has been impressed with Maguire’s recent performances in the Manchester United team.

“This was a return to something like the form we’ve come to expect from Harry Maguire,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Manchester United defender, who was captain for the fixture against Newcastle, looked comfortable once his side took control of the game.

“The armband is a further indication of how quickly Maguire has found his feet at Old Trafford and a hint of what Solskjaer actually thinks of him.

“Against Burnley the England international was at the heart of an excellent clean sheet, limiting the hosts to only a handful of chances.”

Maguire moved to Manchester United in a £80m deal from Leicester City in the summer transfer window to become the most expensive defender in the world.

The 26-year-old hasn’t scored a Premier League goal in 20 appearances for Manchester United so far despite his record from set pieces during his time at Leicester.

Manchester United will take on Arsenal at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day before a trip to Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Saturday.

