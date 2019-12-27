Gary Neville names the Man United star who could play in Sir Alex Ferguson’s teams

Marcus Rashford (Photo: Tag Heuer)

Gary Neville believes that Marcus Rashford is the only Manchester United player of the past four or five seasons who would get a place in Sir Alex Ferguson’s great Red Devils teams.

The England international has been one of the only sources of positivity for Manchester United supporters over the past six seasons under Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Rashford broke into the Red Devils team during Van Gaal’s final season in charge of the 20-time English champions, scoring twice on his first Premier League start in a 3-2 victory over bitter rivals Arsenal.

The Manchester United striker finished his first season in the Red Devils squad as an 18-year-old with a respectable return of eight goals.

Rashford struggled to find consistency under Van Gaal’s replacement Mourinho but the England striker still contributed vital goals in their Europa League and League Cup triumphs.

The 22-year-old is first choice under current Manchester United boss Solskjaer, finding the net 15 times in 25 appearances so far this term.

Sky Sports pundit Neville claimed that Rashford is the only Manchester United player in recent times who would be able to command a spot in Ferguson’s great Red Devils squads of the past.

“He is the one player in the last four to five years that has come in and looks like he could play in any Manchester United team over the past 25 years,” Neville told Sky Sports as the Red Devils legend picked his Manchester United team of the decade.

Manchester United – who beat Newcastle United 4-1 on Boxing Day – haven’t won the Premier League title since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013.

