‘He’s been a leader’: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer raves about 22-year-old Man United star

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has credited Marcus Rashford with blossoming into a leader at Old Trafford this season.

The England international has shouldered the pressure of leading the Manchester United attack alongside Anthony Martial in the Premier League this season.

Rashford got on the score-sheet in Manchester United’s 4-1 victory over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day ahead of their trip to Burnley on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old extended his goal-scoring run thanks to his strike in added time at the end of Manchester United’s 2-0 win against Burnley at Turf Moor in their final game of 2019.

Rashford has scored 38 per cent of Manchester United’s goals in the current Premier League campaign after finding the net 12 times in 20 Premier League starts.

The English centre-forward has also netted four times in the cup competitions this term to take his tally to 16 goals in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Rashford’s development since the start of the Premier League campaign, Solskjaer said:

“He’s a kid that you want to help, he’s got everything physically, he’s got the right mentality and attitude and he’s one of our own.

“He’s just going to be better and better, he’s still only 22 so he’ll grow and he’s got the best years ahead of him.

“This season he’s been a leader, he’s really shown his maturity.”

Manchester United are in fifth spot in the Premier League table in the race to secure a Champions League qualification spot for next term.

The Red Devils will make the trip to bitter rivals Arsenal in their next Premier League fixture at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

