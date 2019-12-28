Ole Gunnar Solskjaer urges Man United teenager to emulate Marcus Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits that Mason Greenwood is very talented at 18 years old – but warned the Manchester United teenager must mature like Marcus Rashford has managed to at Old Trafford.

Greenwood started his second Premier League game of the season in Manchester United’s 4-1 rout of Newcastle United on Thursday evening at Old Trafford.

The 18-year-old gave the Red Devils a first-half lead after Anthony Martial cancelled out Matty Longstaff’s opener at the Theatre of Dreams.

Greenwood’s deflected shot from outside the penalty area went in off the woodwork as the teenager scored his third league goal of the campaign.

Rashford and Martial found the net after Greenwood’s goal to secure a resounding 4-1 victory over Newcastle at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Old Trafford about Greenwood’s performance, Solskjaer admitted that he thinks that the Red Devils youngster has more talent than he did at 18: “I think Mason is 50-50 with his left and right, probably 60-60 because he is so good with both of them. It’s hard for defenders.

“There are not many I can remember like that, but he has every single technique as well. He can strike it or place it.

“Mason can hit it with both feet and he’s an exceptional finisher. He’s got the lot to improve on. He’s young and he’s got to learn the game. He knows what he needs to learn. He’s been told.

“I can remember when I was 18 and I wasn’t anywhere near playing at the level he is.

“He is learning and growing as a human being as well. He’ll grow more and more. We’re not going to see the best of Mason for a couple of years.

“Marcus is 22 now and he sprung onto the scene at a similar age to Mason, more or less. We’re seeing maturity in his game. Mason has to learn how to head it as well as Marcus did today, because it was a fantastic goal.”

Manchester United are in seventh position in the Premier League table and four points adrift of Chelsea FC in fourth spot after the Blues lost 2-0 to Southampton at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Red Devils will taken on Burnley on Saturday evening before Manchester United make the long journey to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip