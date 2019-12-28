Ole Gunnar Solskjaer previews Burnley v Man United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims that his young Manchester United side should recover from their 4-1 win over Newcastle United quickly ahead of their trip to Burnley on Saturday.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways on Boxing Day following a shock 2-0 loss to the Premier League’s basement club Watford last time out.

Newcastle striker Matty Longstaff broke the deadlock to threaten an upset at Old Trafford before France international Anthony Martial levelled.

Eighteen-year old Mason Greenwood edged Manchester United into a narrow lead against the rivals to settle nerves at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Marcus Rashford continued his prolific run with their third goal before Martial netted his second strike of the net to seal a 4-1 win.

Manchester United have bolstered their top-four challenge after Chelsea FC suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to Southampton at Stamford Bridge.

The Red Devils are in seventh place in the Premier League table and four points adrift of bitter rivals Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about Saturday’s trip to Burnley, Solskjaer said: “They bounced back really well today and let’s see how they deal with some praise.

“Then it’s a different type of game in 48 hours – Burnley away – you need to roll your sleeves up and take the fight. That’s the positive thing that you’ve got young kids.

“Because they’ll recover quicker. It’s harder for a 30/32-year-old, but, for these boys, they’re ready in 48 hours.”

Manchester United finished in sixth spot in the Premier League table last term after Solskjaer replaced Jose Mourinho midway through the campaign.

The Red Devils have only managed back-to-back Premier League wins once this term.

