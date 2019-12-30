Ole Gunnar Solskjaer compares Man United star to Paul Scholes

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes (Photo: BT Sport)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has compared Fred to Manchester United legend Paul Scholes after Saturday night’s 2-0 win at Burnley.

The Red Devils secured back-to-back Premier League victories thanks to a comfortable win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

French striker Anthony Martial broke the deadlock in the 44th minute to score for the third time in two Premier League games.

England international Marcus Rashford then secured three points for the visitors in added time at the end of the top-flight clash.

Fred was one of the standout performers in the Manchester United midfield during their 2-0 win against Burnley.

The Brazilian midfielder completed 90 per cent of his attempted passes, had three successful dribbles, won two aerial challenges and had two shots on goal.

Fred has endured a slow start to his Manchester United career but the former Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder appears to have turned a corner under Solskjaer in recent months.

Asked by Scholes whether Fred produced his best performance in a Manchester United shirt during BT Sport’s coverage of the Premier League clash, Solskjaer told his former team-mate:

“I think Fred’s improved a lot and maybe two or three months ago people wouldn’t have said Burnley away would be a game for Fred, but he’s developed a lot.

“He’s confident and he’s a tenacious little midfielder, like you to be fair, but a little bit quicker over the ground maybe.”

Manchester United are in fifth spot in the Premier League table after hoisting themselves above Tottenham Hotspur thanks to their successive top-flight victories.

The Red Devils finished in sixth spot in the Premier League table last term.

