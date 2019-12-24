Ole Gunnar Solskjaer names Man United’s ‘only plus’ from Watford defeat

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba was the “only plus” in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United slumped to a 2-0 loss to the Premier League’s basement club at Vicarage Road to deal a blow to their top-four aspirations.

Ismaila Sarr broke the deadlock with a fortuitous goal after David De Gea’s error in the Manchester United goal before Troy Deeney extended the home side’s lead.

Pogba came off the bench to replace Jesse Lingard in the 64th minute of the Premier League clash at Vicarage Road to end his absence due to injury.

The World Cup winner was making his first Premier League appearance since Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the end of September.

Pogba completed 90 per cent of his attempted passes as well as registering two shots on goal for the visitors.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s humiliating 2-0 loss to the Premier League relegation candidates, Solskjaer said of Pogba:

“He gave us that little bit of edge, quality and urgency.

“The last half-an-hour when Paul came on, that was probably the only plus today.

“He played some great passes over the top, he had some nice combinations and he had a chance himself.

“The boy has been working really hard to get fit and maybe he was ready to even play more but let’s see how he reacts to this.”

Manchester United are in eighth spot in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC, who were 2-0 winners against Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Steve Bruce and his Newcastle United side.

