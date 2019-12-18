Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Ashley Young is expected to leave Manchester United next summer and is ready to talk to other clubs in January, according to reports in the British media.

ESPN is reporting that the England international is set to leave Old Trafford at the end of this season, when his current contract is due to expire.

The 34-year-old does not expect to be handed a new deal by the Red Devils and he is getting ready for life away from the Red Devils, according to the same story.

The same article says that Young does not have immediate plans to retire despite him being set to turn 35 in July.

It is claimed in the same story that Young has not ruled out a move abroad, and his contract situation means that he is free to talk to foreign clubs from January onwards.

Young has made more than 250 appearances for Manchester United since moving to the Red Devils from Aston Villa back in 2011.

He has started nine of Manchester United’s 17 games in the Premier League so far this season and has made a further two appearances from the bench in the top flight.

He has also scored one goal and made one assist in three Europa League appearances this term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip