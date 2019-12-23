‘I hope as soon as possible’: Man United’s forgotten man aiming for comeback

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Diogo Dalot has revealed that he is hoping to be back in action for Manchester United as soon as possible after his injury struggles at Old Trafford.

The 20-year-old has only made one single Premier League appearance this season, and he has not featured since picking up another knock during the 1-0 loss to Newcastle United back at the start of October.

Dalot has only made a total of three appearances in all competitions this season and he has struggled to stay injury free since signing for the club from Porto in a deal worth around £18m in 2018.

However, the young Portuguese full-back has now recovered from injury and is close to making a comeback for the Red Devils first team.

And Dalot has now revealed that he is hoping to be back in action for the Red Devils as soon as possible.

Asked about how soon he could be back playing for the first team, Dalot told MUTV: “I hope as soon as possible.

“Of course that doesn’t depend fully, 100 per cent, on me. Of course the manager will decide that and my job is to give everything in training to be ready for him.

“And when the manager thinks I am ready, I will be there for sure.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Newcastle United in the evening.

They will then take on Burnley and Arsenal away from home during the busy festive period in the Premier League.

