Thierry Henry sends message to Man United fans about Marcus Rashford

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry (Photo: Sky Sports)

Thierry Henry believes that Marcus Rashford has the ability to play as a centre-forward for Manchester United.

The England international has been in good form in recent weeks and the 22-year-old scored to help fire Manchester United to a 4-1 win over Newcastle United on Boxing Day.

Before the trip to Burnley on Saturday night, Rashford had scored 11 goals and made four assists in 19 Premier League games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

He has also netted four times in the cup competitions for Solskjaer’s men this term.

Rashford has played predominantly on the left wing for Manchester United this season but former Arsenal star Henry seems to think that the young forward has what it takes to play and perform as a number nine.

Speaking in an interview with Amazon Prime, Henry said: “I always liked him. Sometimes you suffer from what you have.

“That means, he’s quick. People want him to play on the left or the right because he’s quick.

“I think he can do a hell of a job as a number nine. I always have confidence in him in front of goal.

“But I like his tenacity. He’s lively, he runs at people. People are seeing him with a different eye now and he needs to keep doing this.”

Rashford will be expecting to start for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day in their next Premier League game.

The Red Devils – who will face Wolves in the FA Cup third round on 4 January – are aiming to finish in the top four this season after having come sixth under Solskjaer last term.

