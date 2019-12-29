‘He’s going to be something special’: Ian Wright talks up Man United youngster

Arsenal legend Ian Wright (Photo: BT Sport)

Ian Wright has told Manchester United fans that Mason Greenwood is going to be “something special” in the coming years.

The teenage forward has been impressing whenever called upon by Manchester United this season, with Greenwood having netted in the 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Boxing Day.

Greenwood has only started a handful of games for the Red Devils this season but he had already netted eight goals in all competitions before the trip to Burnley on Saturday night.

The 18-year-old will be hoping to try and force his way into the first team at Old Trafford in the second half of the season.

And former Arsenal striker Wright has explained why he thinks that the stage is set for Greenwood to develop into a quality player for the Red Devils.

Speaking on Match of the Day after Manchester United’s win over Newcastle United, Wright said: “I watched him [Greenwood] against Everton as well and he has this surety that you can see he is going to be something special. He’s 18, second Premier League start [of the season].”

Analysing Greenwood’s goal against Newcastle, Wright added: “Once he gets the ball, there is no rushing, he’s calm, bang. It’s the same as the goal he scored against Everton, he didn’t rush it, he didn’t slash at it.

“For me, as long as they make sure they nurture him right and they don’t rush him through, he’s going to be something really special. Really, really impressive.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on New Year’s Day when they take on Arsenal at The Emirates.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United back into the top four this season after they ended up sixth and without a trophy last term.

