Jesse Lingard makes open admission to Man United fans

Jesse Lingard (Photo: Adidas)

Jesse Lingard has insisted that he is back to his “old self” following a dip in form for Manchester United this season.

The England international has been in and out of the first team at Old Trafford following a stuttering start to the new season for both him and his club.

Ahead of the Boxing Day clash with Newcastle United, Lingard had started just eight Premier League games in the top flight and he had not scored or registered an assist in the top flight.

The 27-year-old will be hoping to play a more regular role in the first team in the second part of the season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And Lingard has now revealed that he feels that he has turned a corner when it comes to his own personal form.

Speaking in an interview with Metro, Lingard said: “I feel I’ve got my form back now and I’m back to my old self.

“Obviously form is going to be up and down. When you’re in a bad patch you’ve just got to fight through it, listen to the manager and the coaches, work hard on the training pitch and give 110 per cent. I’ve done that and I feel really sharp.

“I always like to make an impact – goal and assists or work-rate and helping the team. I thoroughly enjoy doing that.

“Since I was young I’ve always been fit and like to stay sharp and be a box-to-box player. For me to play in that No 10 role you have to run, attack and defend.

“If you constantly do that for 90 minutes, of course you’re going to get tired, but if you can do it consistently it helps the team.”

Manchester United are next in Premier League action with a trip to Burnley on Saturday 28 December.

They will then travel to Arsenal on New Year’s Day, before a trip to Wolves in the FA Cup third round on Saturday 4 January.

The Red Devils are aiming to finish in the top four this season after having come sixth under Solskjaer last term.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip