Luke Shaw issues his backing for Man United star

Luke Shaw is backing David De Gea to bounce back from his error in Man United's 2-0 loss to Watford

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 24 December 2019, 04:15 UK
Luke Shaw is backing David De Gea to bounce back from his error in Manchester United’s 2-0 loss to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils goalkeeper was at fault for Watford’s opening goal as Ismaila Sarr’s shot deceived the Spain international and found the back of the net.

Watford then doubled their lead from the penalty spot four minutes later as the home side took control of the clash.

Manchester United were unable to find a way back into the game as they slumped to fifth Premier League defeat of the season.

Red Devils defender Shaw is backing De Gea to bounce back from the error and put things right with some solid performances during the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Speaking to Manchester United’s website after the game, Shaw said: “Of course, it was a freak goal.

“David has saved us so many times in so many different matches over the years he has been here. There is no way you can point any blame at him at all.

“He is a world-class goalkeeper and I am sure he will pick himself up.

“I am sure all of the lads will be around him. David is David. He is always happy so hopefully he can stay happy and focus on the game on Boxing Day.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day with a home clash against Newcastle United.

After that, they will turn their attentions towards the trip to Burnley and a visit to Arsenal in their next two games.

Manchester United currently find themselves down in eighth place in the Premier League table and seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC.

