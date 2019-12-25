Man United urged to sign 33-year-old forward in January

Paul Parker says Man United should consider a move to sign Mario Mandzukic in January

Transfer Agent
Wednesday 25 December 2019, 00:15 UK

Manchester United should consider making a move to sign Mario Mandzukic in January, according to Paul Parker.

The Red Devils are likely to be linked with a host of players in the coming weeks and months as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the second part of the campaign.

Mandzukic has been touted as a possible target for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer considers adding some attacking talent to his Manchester United squad following the departures of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer.

Parker feels that Mandzukic would be a good signing for the Red Devils in January, even though the forward has not made a single appearance for Juventus this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Express, Parker said: “If you’re talking short-term, yes [he would be a good signing].

“If you’re talking about someone who’s just going to come in, be a focal point, be aggressive, and hold the ball up – earn your fouls, rather than the ball coming straight back – then yes.

“But you’ve got to have good ball retention as well with him.

“He’s fortunate; he’s had a great career, played for some great clubs, but he’s played with teams that can pass the ball.

“You can’t just keep pumping them down his throat, that’s not the way, even though he’s a big strong physical man.

“So, for me, yes [he’d be a good signing].

“Other people go ‘no, he’s not Manchester United’. Well, what is Manchester United at this moment in time? What is the real Manchester United in 2019? No-one really knows.”

Manchester United are currently preparing for their Premier League clash against Newcastle United on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and return to winning ways after the disappointment of their surprise 2-0 loss to Watford in the Premier League last weekend.

Manchester United are currently down in eighth place in the Premier League table, having only won six of their 18 games in the top flight this season.

