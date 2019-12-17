Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United

Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ryan Giggs has revealed his delight at the way Mason Greenwood has been performing for Manchester United in recent weeks.

The young striker came off the bench to score Manchester United’s equaliser as they sealed a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Greenwood has been impressing whenever called upon by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season and the 18-year-old has now scored seven goals in all competitions for the Red Devils this season.

Despite his good form from the bench and in the cup competitions, Greenwood has only started one of Manchester United’s 17 games in the Premier League this term.

And former Red Devils midfielder Giggs feels that it won’t be long before he starts games more regularly if he continues his current form.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after Sunday’s draw, Giggs said: “He [Greenwood] looks a threat, every time he comes on.

“I think Ole is handling him in the right way at the moment, bringing him on, impact player.

“It’s just how long you can keep him like that, because also when he starts games he’s scoring goals.

“We talk about Martial, he’s not doing enough, he’s not much of a goal threat, no chances in the box, so it won’t be long before Mason Greenwood starts.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday afternoon when they travel to Watford in the top flight.

Before that, they will host Colchester at Old Trafford in their League Cup quarter-final clash on Wednesday night.

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification this season.

