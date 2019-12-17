‘It’s just so natural for him’: Solskjaer talks up Man United youngster

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked up Mason Greenwood’s natural finishing ability after he netted the equaliser in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came off the bench and slotted home a cool finish in the 77th minute at Old Trafford after Victor Lindelof’s own goal in the first half had put Everton ahead.

Greenwood has been impressing whenever he has been called upon this season, with the teenager having now scored seven goals in all competitions for Solskjaer’s men.

Former striker Solskjaer knows a thing or two about being a top-quality finisher, and the Red Devils boss was deligthed by what he saw from Greenwood when he came off the bench on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Solskjaer said: “You wanted the ball to drop to Mason because he’s so calm and composed in there, when he gets a chance he takes his chances.

“We put them under pressure, ran out of time towards the end.

“It’s just so natural for him, knows exactly what to do, because if you open your legs he shoots through you, if you close your legs he bends it round you. He can go right and left.

“Too many chances are missed, in general, in football of strikers rushing the finish, stressing, but the best ones have that little extra half second and he does.”

Greenwood will be hoping to start when Manchester United return to League Cup action with a quarter-final clash against Colchester on Wednesday night.

After that, they will switch their attentions to their Premier League clash against Watford away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Solskjaer’s full campaign in charge.

