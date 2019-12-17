‘It’s just so natural for him’: Solskjaer talks up Man United youngster

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer discusses Mason Greenwood's good recent form for Man United

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Tuesday 17 December 2019, 05:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has talked up Mason Greenwood’s natural finishing ability after he netted the equaliser in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday.

The 18-year-old came off the bench and slotted home a cool finish in the 77th minute at Old Trafford after Victor Lindelof’s own goal in the first half had put Everton ahead.

Greenwood has been impressing whenever he has been called upon this season, with the teenager having now scored seven goals in all competitions for Solskjaer’s men.

Former striker Solskjaer knows a thing or two about being a top-quality finisher, and the Red Devils boss was deligthed by what he saw from Greenwood when he came off the bench on Sunday at Old Trafford.

Speaking at his post-match news conference, Solskjaer said: “You wanted the ball to drop to Mason because he’s so calm and composed in there, when he gets a chance he takes his chances.

“We put them under pressure, ran out of time towards the end.

“It’s just so natural for him, knows exactly what to do, because if you open your legs he shoots through you, if you close your legs he bends it round you. He can go right and left.

“Too many chances are missed, in general, in football of strikers rushing the finish, stressing, but the best ones have that little extra half second and he does.”

Greenwood will be hoping to start when Manchester United return to League Cup action with a quarter-final clash against Colchester on Wednesday night.

After that, they will switch their attentions to their Premier League clash against Watford away from home on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they chase Champions League qualification in Solskjaer’s full campaign in charge.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Owen Hargreaves
BT Sport pundit names Liverpool FC as Champions League favourites
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp suggests 26-year-old is not good enough for Chelsea FC
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ryan Giggs: What I really think of Mason Greenwood at Man United
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Jurgen Klopp
Stan Collymore issues his prediction for Liverpool FC v Atletico Madrid
Kieran Tierney
Photo: Kieran Tierney delivers latest update for Arsenal fans
Jurgen Klopp
‘Tough’: Jurgen Klopp reacts to Liverpool FC’s Atletico Madrid draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network