Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivers update for Man United fans on Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba (Photo: Adidas)

Paul Pogba was not ready to feature for Manchester United in their Premier League clash with Burnley due to his long absence through injury, according to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Pogba was completely left out of the Manchester United squad for their trip to Turf Moor on Saturday evening as the Red Devils claimed a 2-0 victory in the Premier League clash.

Goals from Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford wrapped up the three points for Solskjaer’s side as they sealed a win to boost their top-four bid this season.

Pogba had come on as a second-half substitute in the recent Premier League clashes against Watford and Newcastle United but he did not feature against the Clarets.

Solskjaer has now revealed that the World Cup winner did not feel ready to feature after his long lay-off due to injury.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Sky Sports after the game, Solskjaer said: “He’s been out for a long while, and he didn’t feel right, he reacted to that one [against Newcastle] so we’ll just have to take our time and get him ready for next time.

“He wasn’t ready today because he has not really done too many games, and he’s had two in three days or whatever, two performances. So he just needed another day of recovery probably.

“When you’ve been out for such a while it’s always going to take time before you are 100 per cent. Today I thought Fred and Nemanja [Matic] played really well.

“And of course, we got two real players out there. I don’t think many of you would think three or four months ago that Fred is going to be one of the best players away at Burnley, at Turf Moor. But he was excellent.”

Pogba will be hoping to be involved when Manchester United return to Premier League action with a trip to Arsenal on New Year’s Day.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and break back into the top four this season after they finished in sixth place and without a trophy last term.

