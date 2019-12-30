‘He’s brilliant’: Marcus Rashford singles out Man United striker

Anthony Martial (Photo: The Sport Review)

Marcus Rashford has praised Anthony Martial for his solid performances in recent games after Manchester United’s 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday.

Martial scored Manchester United’s opener on the stroke of half-time at Turf Moor, before Rashford added a strike of his own in second-half stoppage time to make the result secure.

The France international has now scored seven goals and made three assists in 14 Premier League games so far this season, and he has also netted three times in the cup competitions.

The 24-year-old will now be hoping to hold down a regular spot in the first team at Old Trafford in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men push for a top-four finish.

Speaking after the win over Burnley on Saturday, Rashford reserved special praise for Martial and his finishing ability.

Rashford told MUTV when asked about Martial: “He’s brilliant when he’s one-against-one with the keeper. It’s down to us to give him more of those opportunities.”

He continued: “As a number nine you thrive off those opportunities and we know that when he is in front of goal, when he’s calm and confident like he is right now, it’s only going one way.

“So, we just need to keep feeding him, let him keep scoring goals, keep the confidence high and we should be all right going forward.”

Both Rashford and Martial will be hoping to feature when the Red Devils take on Arsenal at The Emirates in Manchester United’s first game of 2020 on New Year’s Day.

The Red Devils are aiming to try and finish in the top four this season after they ended up sixth and without a trophy last term.

