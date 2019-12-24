Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report

Man United are planning to offload Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic in January, according to reports

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 24 December 2019, 23:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are planning to offload Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has informed the defender and the midfielder that they will be sold next month.

Both Matic and Rojo have found themselves out of favour at Old Trafford this season and it seems that their time with the Red Devils could be up.

The same story says that Woodward has told the pair to prepare for moves away from Old Trafford in January after informing them that they do not have long-term futures at the club.

Matic, 31, has only made three Premier League appearances for Manchester United so far this season, while Rojo, 29, has also only featured three times in the English top flight.

Manchester United look set to be active in the January transfer window as they look to add to their squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC star admits he is hoping to play on Boxing Day
Frank Lampard
‘Quite extraordinary’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Chelsea FC star’s return
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s 2-0 win at Tottenham
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
‘He’s going to be top class’: BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Chelsea FC star
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
David De Gea
Luke Shaw issues his backing for Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network