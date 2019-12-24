Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Manchester United are planning to offload Marcos Rojo and Nemanja Matic in the January transfer window, according to reports in the British media.

The Daily Star, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has informed the defender and the midfielder that they will be sold next month.

Both Matic and Rojo have found themselves out of favour at Old Trafford this season and it seems that their time with the Red Devils could be up.

The same story says that Woodward has told the pair to prepare for moves away from Old Trafford in January after informing them that they do not have long-term futures at the club.

Matic, 31, has only made three Premier League appearances for Manchester United so far this season, while Rojo, 29, has also only featured three times in the English top flight.

Manchester United look set to be active in the January transfer window as they look to add to their squad ahead of the second part of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League all season and they currently find themselves well off the pace in the race for Champions League qualification via a top-four finish.

