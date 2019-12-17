Ryan Giggs has a clear message for Anthony Martial at Man United

Ryan Giggs has his say on Anthony Martial's display in Man United's 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League

The Sport Review staff
Tuesday 17 December 2019
Ryan Giggs has criticised Anthony Martial for his performance in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The 24-year-old played the full 90 minutes as the Red Devils had to come from behind to claim a point against Duncan Ferguson’s side at Old Trafford.

Young striker Mason Greenwood came off the bench to score a late equaliser for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men as they claimed a draw in front of their home fans.

Martial has scored one goal in his last five games in all competitions for the Red Devils and Giggs has suggested that he would like to see more from the France international in the coming weeks.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro after the game, Giggs said: “He is talented, and he’s not a bad kid, but the problem he has is that he looks lethargic all the time. He looks casual, as if he’s not bothered.

“When it comes off, and he’s doing brilliant things, you say it just comes naturally. But when it’s not, you think: he’s not running, he’s not trying, he’s not working hard enough, he’s not holding the ball up.

“So in my eyes he has to try extra hard because of his persona, because of the way that he moves.

“But he doesn’t look like he breaks sweat and when United are chasing a game you want someone to get across the front post – you might not score, but your team-mate might score.

“It’s all these sort of things that you’re not getting off him at the moment.”

Manchester United are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table as they chase a top-four finish in Solskjaer’s first full season in charge.

They are four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC as they look to try and haul their way into contention for Champions League qualification.

Next up for the Red Devils is a home clash against Colchester United in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night, before a trip to Watford in the Premier League on Sunday.

