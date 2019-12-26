Pundit says Man United need three key signings in January

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Manchester United need to make three key signings in the January transfer window, according to pundit Craig Burley.

The Red Devils have struggled to find consistent form in the Premier League this season and they currently find themselves down in eighth place in the top flight table.

Indeed, Manchester United have only managed to win six of their 18 games in the top flight so far this season to leave them off the pace in the race for a top-four finish.

Manchester United will aim to get their campaign back on track and bounce back from the 2-0 loss to Watford last time out when they host Newcastle United on Boxing Day at Old Trafford.

With the January transfer window drawing ever nearer, the Red Devils are bound to be linked with a host of players as they look to add to their squad next month.

And ESPN FC pundit Burley feels that the Red Devils will need to make some key signings next month to boost their top-four hopes.

Speaking to ESPN FC, Burley said: “Man United lack flair with all their money, where’s it gone?

“Against the City’s of this world and the Liverpools and Tottenhams and teams of that ilk that come out and press them and probably have a little bit more possession, then they can use their pace on the counter attack.

“But most of the teams in the Premier League are not like that, so most of the time United have more possession and are having to break teams down.

“It’s been a struggle and boy it’s been ugly and it doesn’t look like it’s going to get any better.

“They need a central midfielder that can pull the strings, they need a No 10 that can open a door and they need a striker.

“That’s just three positions, you can go on and on and on. The problems run deep, the problems are not just with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the problems run deeper than that.

“But he is part of the problem, the players are part of the problem for Manchester United.

“It’s not going to get better anytime soon unless the restructuring of this football club changes and the manager changes.

“Man United’s struggles continue and don’t look like going anywhere soon.”

After their clash with Newcastle United, Manchester United face back to back away games against at Burnley and Arsenal.

They will then return to FA Cup action with a third-round clash against Wolves in early January.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip