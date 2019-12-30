Tim Sherwood predicts where Man United will finish this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: YouTube / Screengrab)

Tim Sherwood is tipping Manchester United to finish in the top four in the Premier League table this season.

The Red Devils have been finding some more consistent form under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent games and they signed off for 2019 with a 2-0 win at Burnley on Saturday night.

That victory was their third in their last five Premier League games and it left Manchester United within touching distance of the top four heading into the new year.

Solskjaer has been tasked with steering Manchester United back into the Champions League after the Red Devils ended up sixth in the table and without a trophy last season.

The Red Devils are facing a battle to seal a top-four finish this season, with the likes of Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur also vying for Champions League qualification.

However, former Spurs manager Sherwood places Manchester United as the current favourites to finish in the top four this season.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Sherwood said: “Out of the three we are talking about, Tottenham, Chelsea and Manchester United, I would have them as favourites, I would have Manchester United as favourites.

“Because I think they are only going to improve. They need to get that level of consistency, they cannot suffer the performances they had against Watford – a team who couldn’t beat anyone – and then they get turned over.

“They are very good against the top teams, we are going to see that now.

“They’ve got Arsenal away, Wolves away, Man City at home, that’s normally when they are at their best, when a team comes out and plays against them and believes they can beat them.

“I believe Man United will counter attack those teams. I love those front players, what kills you is pace, when you line up against pace it frightens you to death as a manager and they have got it in abundance.

“But I think they’ve got a solid triangle there now, I think if [David] De Gea gets back to his best, [Victor] Lindelof has been outstanding in front and [Harry] Maguire looks like the player we saw at Leicester.

“That is massive for them if they can get the solidity for that defence.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action with a clash against bitter rivals Arsenal at The Emirates on New Year’s Day.

The Red Devils will then play Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday 4 January.

