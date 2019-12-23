Aaron Wan-Bissaka sends honest message to Man United fans
Aaron Wan-Bissaka opens up on the support he has had from Man United fans since signing for the Red Devils
Aaron Wan-Bissaka has thanked Manchester United fans for the support they have shown him since he signed for the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer.
The defender has been a regular fixture in the first team this season and he has been a key part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad so far this season.
Wan-Bissaka, 22, has started most of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League this season and he has earned lots of praise for his solid displays in a Red Devils shirt.
The young defender will be hoping to carry his impressive form from the first half of the campaign into the new year.
And he has now revealed how the encouragement he has had from Manchester United’s fans during games has helped him to perform at his best for the Red Devils.
Speaking in an interview with Manchester United’s website, Wan-Bissaka said: “The fans have been great.
“They help me in every game and their reactions to my tackles help me a lot during games.
“It’s nice to hear the praise.”
Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Boxing Day when they take on Newcastle United at Old Trafford.
After that, they will face Burnley and Arsenal in back to back away games in the English top flight.
Manchester United are aiming to try and break back into the top four after finishing sixth last term.
