Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns Man United about Man City semi-final clashes

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer warns his Man United players that they will have to be at their best if they want to beat Man City in the League Cup semi-finals

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 20 December 2019, 00:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Manchester United legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screengrab)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has warned his Manchester United players that they will have to be at their best if they want to beat Manchester City to reach the League Cup final.

The Red Devils booked their place in the last four of the cup competition on Wednesday night thanks to a 3-0 win over Colchester United.

Manchester United have been pitted against their derby rivals in the semi-final draw and they will play Pep Guardiola’s men over two legs in January.

Solskjaer is relishing the challenge but has warned that his players must be at their best if they want to beat the defending Premier League champions and reach the final.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said of the semi-final: “[They will be] fantastic days in Manchester.

“Of course, we do really respect them and, as I said after the derby last time, in my opinion, they are the best team in England.

“They can out-football you so we need to get our game heads on and be ready for them again. But we’ve shown them that we can cause them problems. I think they will be two fantastic games.”

Manchester United booked their place in the last four thanks to a 3-0 victory over Colchester at Old Trafford, with Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial both scoring either side of Ryan Jackson’s own goal.

The Red Devils will now switch their attentions back towards Premier League affairs and their trip to Watford on Sunday afternoon in their final game before Christmas.

Solskjaer’s men will then take on Newcastle United, Burnley and Arsenal during a busy festive schedule.

