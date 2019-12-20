Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals that Marcus Rashford has been putting in extra work during Man United training

The Sport Review staff
By The Sport Review staff Friday 20 December 2019, 04:45 UK
Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford has been consistently putting in extra practice after training at Manchester United’s Carrington base.

The Red Devils striker has been in good form in recent weeks and he has netted four goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

Rashford has scored 10 goals and made four assists in the Premier League this season, and he has also netted once in the Europa League and three times in the League Cup to bring his total to 14.

Solskjaer has now revealed that Rashford, along with Manchester United’s other strikers, has been putting in extra work at the club’s training base.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “There’s hunger there and they do extras.

“With the strikers, all the time, I was trying to hold Marcus back yesterday, but he wanted to do extra.

“It was two days after a game, the day before a game, but he was still on the training ground practising. That will come and we’re getting better and better.”

Rashford will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals in January after they beat Colchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Chris Sutton
Chris Sutton states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard told Chelsea FC need to sign ‘little magician’
Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool FC keen on signing 23-year-old Germany striker – report
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Frank Lampard
Journalist delivers latest update on Chelsea FC and Wilfried Zaha
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Man United close in on £76m deal to sign Erling Haaland – report
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Rafael Nadal (Photo: Marianne Bevis)
ATP Awards 2019: Nadal, Federer, Murray and Anderson among big winners
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Photo: Midfielder hands Chelsea FC a major boost by returning to individual training
ScoopDragon Football News Network