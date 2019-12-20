Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what Marcus Rashford has been doing in training

Marcus Rashford in training (Photo: UEFA / Handout)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Marcus Rashford has been consistently putting in extra practice after training at Manchester United’s Carrington base.

The Red Devils striker has been in good form in recent weeks and he has netted four goals in his last four appearances in all competitions.

Rashford has scored 10 goals and made four assists in the Premier League this season, and he has also netted once in the Europa League and three times in the League Cup to bring his total to 14.

Solskjaer has now revealed that Rashford, along with Manchester United’s other strikers, has been putting in extra work at the club’s training base.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Manchester United’s website, Solskjaer said: “There’s hunger there and they do extras.

“With the strikers, all the time, I was trying to hold Marcus back yesterday, but he wanted to do extra.

“It was two days after a game, the day before a game, but he was still on the training ground practising. That will come and we’re getting better and better.”

Rashford will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Watford on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently in sixth place in the Premier League table and four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea FC heading into the hectic festive period in the top flight.

Manchester United will take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals in January after they beat Colchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

