Man United to rival Tottenham for 20-year-old Ligue 1 midfielder – report

Manchester United are ready to rival Tottenham Hotspur for the signing of Boubakary Soumare in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

French website La Voix du Nord, as quoted by The Daily Mirror, is reporting that both Manchester United and Spurs are in discussions to sign the Lille midfielder next month to bolster their respective squads.

The same article states that both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho are in the market to sign midfielders to increase their chances of securing a top-four finish at the end of the Premier League season.

According to the same story, Manchester United and Spurs are two of eight clubs across Europe who are interested in a potential swoop for the 20-year-old Lille star.

The report reveals that Italian giants Napoli, as well as La Liga duo Real Madrid and Valencia, have all held preliminary talks about signing Soumare from Lille.

The story goes on to suggest that the 20-year-old could command a transfer fee in the region of €50m if Lille decide to cash-in on their prized asset next month.

Spurs are in fifth place and a point ahead of Manchester United in the race to secure a top-four finish this term.

