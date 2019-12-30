Man United prepared to wait to sign 27-year-old midfielder – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are prepared to wait to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on the Denmark international’s situation at the north London side ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that 27-year-old could leave Spurs in a cut-price deal next month if the Lilywhites receive an acceptable offer for the Tottenham contract rebel.

According to the same story, Spurs are thought to value Eriksen at around £40m ahead of the January transfer window but the Danish star will be available to sign on a free transfer in the summer when his Spurs deal expires.

The Telegraph report that Manchester United are confident of securing Eriksen’s signature on a free transfer at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Eriksen got on the score-sheet in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with promoted side Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening as he scored his first league goal since the start of September.

The Denmark star has scored two goals in eight starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this season following his goal in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the north London derby earlier this term.

