Man United prepared to wait to sign 27-year-old midfielder – report

Manchester United will wait until the end of the Premier League season to sign Christian Eriksen from Spurs, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Monday 30 December 2019, 07:00 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: MUTV)

Manchester United are prepared to wait to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Christian Eriksen until the end of the Premier League season, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph is reporting that the Red Devils are keeping close tabs on the Denmark international’s situation at the north London side ahead of the summer transfer window.

The same article states that 27-year-old could leave Spurs in a cut-price deal next month if the Lilywhites receive an acceptable offer for the Tottenham contract rebel.

According to the same story, Spurs are thought to value Eriksen at around £40m ahead of the January transfer window but the Danish star will be available to sign on a free transfer in the summer when his Spurs deal expires.

The Telegraph report that Manchester United are confident of securing Eriksen’s signature on a free transfer at the end of the Premier League campaign.

Eriksen got on the score-sheet in Tottenham’s 2-2 draw with promoted side Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday evening as he scored his first league goal since the start of September.

The Denmark star has scored two goals in eight starts and eight substitute appearances in the Premier League this season following his goal in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal in the north London derby earlier this term.

MORE: Latest Tottenham Hotspur news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal
Ian Wright
‘He’s going to be something special’: Ian Wright talks up Man United youngster
Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry sends message to Man United fans about Marcus Rashford
Paul Merson
‘They will beat them’: Paul Merson predicts Arsenal v Chelsea FC
Mesut Ozil
Gary Neville reacts to Mesut Ozil’s display in Arsenal’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea FC
Gary Lineker
Gary Lineker reacts to Chelsea FC’s 2-1 comeback win at Arsenal
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Chris Sutton
Mikel Arteta told he ‘needs help’ from January signings at Arsenal
Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes: Liverpool FC have managed something Man United didn’t
Andy Murray
Andy Murray to miss ATP Cup and Australian Open with injury
ScoopDragon Football News Network