Man United close in on £76m deal to sign Erling Haaland – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are on the brink of finalising a £76m deal to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are hoping to reach an agreement with Haaland and Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window to secure his future.

The same article states that Manchester United are planning to sign the 19-year-old before loaning Haaland back to the Austrian side for the remainder of the season.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are at the front of the queue to sign Haaland next month despite interest from a number of top European clubs.

The report goes on to reveal that Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all apparently chasing Haaland ahead of the opening of the transfer market next month.

The Sun claim that RB Leipzig have the option to sign Haaland in a cut-price £20m deal from RB Salzburg, which is significantly less than the fee Manchester United are thought to be ready to pay.

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 games in all competitions so far this season.

The Norway international previously worked under his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde.

