Man United close in on £76m deal to sign Erling Haaland – report

Manchester United are hoping to finalise a £76m deal to sign Red Bull Salzburg striker Erling Haaland, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Thursday 19 December 2019, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are on the brink of finalising a £76m deal to sign Erling Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Sun, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Red Devils are hoping to reach an agreement with Haaland and Red Bull Salzburg in the January transfer window to secure his future.

The same article states that Manchester United are planning to sign the 19-year-old before loaning Haaland back to the Austrian side for the remainder of the season.

According to the same story, the 20-time English champions are at the front of the queue to sign Haaland next month despite interest from a number of top European clubs.

The report goes on to reveal that Juventus, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are all apparently chasing Haaland ahead of the opening of the transfer market next month.

The Sun claim that RB Leipzig have the option to sign Haaland in a cut-price £20m deal from RB Salzburg, which is significantly less than the fee Manchester United are thought to be ready to pay.

Haaland has scored 28 times in 22 games in all competitions so far this season.

The Norway international previously worked under his compatriot Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Molde.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Take a tour of Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s £10m London house

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal latest news

MORE: Chelsea latest news

MORE: Liverpool latest news

« Back
Chris Sutton
Chris Sutton states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Bayern Munich
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Man United winger set to leave the club next year – report
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC keeping tabs on three quality European strikers – report
Frank Lampard
Roy Hodgson responds to Wilfried Zaha to Chelsea FC transfer talk
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Jurgen Klopp
Danny Mills admits Liverpool FC defender has surprised him
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Arsene Wenger
Arsene Wenger makes honest admission to Arsenal supporters
Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Photo: Midfielder hands Chelsea FC a major boost by returning to individual training
Frank Lampard
Frank Lampard reacts to Chelsea FC’s Champions League draw
ScoopDragon Football News Network