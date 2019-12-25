Man United to offer £200,000-a-week contract to 19-year-old – report

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are prepared to offer Erling Haaland a staggering £200,000-a-week contract if the Red Bull Salzburg striker moves to Old Trafford, according to a report.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to offer an eye-watering deal to the Norwegian teenager in order to secure the deal in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping their huge contract offer will convince Haaland to opt for the 20-time English champions ahead of other potential suitors.

According to the same story, the Red Devils will offer a number of incentives such as bonuses for each goal scored and an add-on if Manchester United return to the Champions League.

The Sun go on to report that Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig are also battling Manchester United for the powerful Norway international.

The article adds that Manchester United are prepared to loan back Haaland to Salzburg for the remainder of the season if a deal is reached.

Manchester United suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to relegation candidates Watford in their Premier League meeting at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils are in seventh position and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip