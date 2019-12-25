Man United to offer £200,000-a-week contract to 19-year-old – report

Manchester United are prepared to offer RB Salzburg striker Erling Haaland a huge contract, according to a report

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Wednesday 25 December 2019, 07:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Sky Sports)

Manchester United are prepared to offer Erling Haaland a staggering £200,000-a-week contract if the Red Bull Salzburg striker moves to Old Trafford, according to a report.

The Sun, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Red Devils are ready to offer an eye-watering deal to the Norwegian teenager in order to secure the deal in the January transfer window.

The same article states that Manchester United are hoping their huge contract offer will convince Haaland to opt for the 20-time English champions ahead of other potential suitors.

According to the same story, the Red Devils will offer a number of incentives such as bonuses for each goal scored and an add-on if Manchester United return to the Champions League.

The Sun go on to report that Bundesliga side Red Bull Leipzig are also battling Manchester United for the powerful Norway international.

The article adds that Manchester United are prepared to loan back Haaland to Salzburg for the remainder of the season if a deal is reached.

Manchester United suffered a surprise 2-0 loss to relegation candidates Watford in their Premier League meeting at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

The Red Devils are in seventh position and seven points adrift of fourth-placed Chelsea FC in the race to secure a Champions League spot.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Follow @thesportreview on Instagram

Next »

MORE:

MORE: The latest football transfer news

MORE: Meet the Premier League's most stylish footballers

MORE: Do you know the top Muslim footballers in the Premier League?

MORE: Man United latest news

MORE: Arsenal FC latest news

MORE: Chelsea FC latest news

MORE: Liverpool FC latest news

« Homepage
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Frank Lampard
Chelsea FC star admits he is hoping to play on Boxing Day
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo: Screen grab)
Ed Woodward tells Man United duo they’ll be sold in January – report
Frank Lampard
‘Quite extraordinary’: BBC Sport pundit raves about Chelsea FC star’s return
Michael Owen
Michael Owen sends message to Jose Mourinho after Chelsea FC’s win at Spurs
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Mason Mount
‘He’s going to be top class’: BBC Sport pundit makes prediction about Chelsea FC star
Jamie Redknapp (Sky Sports / Screen grab)
Jamie Redknapp explains why Chelsea FC fans should be excited
David De Gea
Luke Shaw issues his backing for Man United star
ScoopDragon Football News Network