Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sends message to Man United fans about Erling Haaland

Man United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Erling Haaland has already decided what he wants to do next month

Transfer Agent
By Transfer Agent Tuesday 17 December 2019, 05:30 UK
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United target Erling Haaland has already decided what he wants to do when the January transfer window opens.

The Norway international is one of Europe’s hottest properties after his breakthrough performances at Austrian club RB Salzburg over the past 12 months.

Haaland has scored 28 goals in 22 games in all competitions for the Austrian side to fuel speculation surrounding his future at Salzburg.

Manchester United have been regularly linked with a swoop to sign the Norwegian teenager over the past couple of months as Solskjaer looks to bolster his attack.

The Red Devils boss worked with the 19-year-old during his stint in charge of Molde before Solskjaer took over the reins at Manchester United last December.

Manchester United are thought to be facing competition from Bundesliga duo Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig, while Liverpool FC have also been linked with Haaland.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s 1-1 draw with Everton on Sunday afternoon, Solskjaer confirmed that Haaland has made a decision about his future ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

“He [Haaland] knows what he wants to do and knows what he is going to do,” said Solskjaer.

“I don’t have to offer any advice to other teams’ players.”

Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw with Everton at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils are in sixth place in the top-flight table.

